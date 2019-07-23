Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -0.58 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.7. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

In next table is shown AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 203.03% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Roughly 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Steel Partners Holdings L.P. had bullish trend.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.