Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU)’s results

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -0.58 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 182.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 13.42% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. 1.9% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Pensare Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.