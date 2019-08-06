Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.58 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

Table 1 demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 249.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 56.04%. Insiders owned 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Nebula Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.