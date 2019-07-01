Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.58 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 197.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 21.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.