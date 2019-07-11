Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.49 N/A -0.58 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

Demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 190.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -37.99% weaker performance while Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 1.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.