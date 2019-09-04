Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s results

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -0.58 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Longevity Acquisition Corporation is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Longevity Acquisition Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 210.56% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. with average target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 2.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.