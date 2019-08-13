Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.58 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 highlights AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 231.13% and an $5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 55.82% respectively. About 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Leo Holdings Corp. has 4.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.