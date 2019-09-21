Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s results

Since AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.58 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 123.21% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.