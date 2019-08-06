Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

We are comparing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.58 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 273.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 34.79% respectively. 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.