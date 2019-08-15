Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 233.33% at a $5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.