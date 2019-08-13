Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 237.84% and an $5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 3.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.