Reviewing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s results

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 59 1.89 236.34M -1.34 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 21 0.48 410.98M 0.32 53.65

Demonstrates Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 398,415,374.24% -6.7% -3.9% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 1,970,182,166.83% 5.1% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.4 beta means Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s volatility is 140.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s -0.76 beta is the reason why it is 176.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Its rival AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 1 1 2.50 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 14.72% upside potential and a consensus target price of $61.5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus target price and a 28.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AngloGold Ashanti Limited looks more robust than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.1% and 40.1%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has weaker performance than AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats on 11 of the 13 factors Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.