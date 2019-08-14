Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)’s and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN)’s results

Since AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -13.34 N/A -1.54 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.85 N/A 0.64 38.54

In table 1 we can see AGNC Investment Corp. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGNC Investment Corp. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AGNC Investment Corp. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.33 is AGNC Investment Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. AGNC Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.37% are New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. had bearish trend while New York Mortgage Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.