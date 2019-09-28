Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)’s and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s results

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 16 -2.01 544.90M -1.54 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 1.81 84.02M 0.33 25.39

In table 1 we can see AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 3,440,025,252.53% 1% 0.1% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 1,104,073,587.39% 3.6% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment Corp. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Capstead Mortgage Corporation on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AGNC Investment Corp. has an average price target of $17, and a 6.12% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are AGNC Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28% Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. had bearish trend while Capstead Mortgage Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.