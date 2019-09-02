Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AGNC Investment Corp. has 26.12% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand AGNC Investment Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have AGNC Investment Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.43%
|5.78%
|1.98%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing AGNC Investment Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|131.85M
|802.73M
|49.26
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.38
|1.73
|2.71
As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 48.18%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AGNC Investment Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|0.86%
|-0.54%
|2.14%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.05%
|9.17%
|13.06%
|20.90%
|19.56%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than AGNC Investment Corp.’s rivals.
Dividends
AGNC Investment Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.