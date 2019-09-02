Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. has 26.12% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand AGNC Investment Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have AGNC Investment Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing AGNC Investment Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 48.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AGNC Investment Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than AGNC Investment Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.