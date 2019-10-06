Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM)’s and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 0.00 544.86M -1.59 0.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 211 17.84 138.83M 7.23 28.89

Demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 2,105,332,302.94% 0% 0% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 65,649,973.99% 9.5% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a consensus price target of $220.57, with potential upside of 0.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.32% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.