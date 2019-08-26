Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB)’s and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.49 N/A -1.59 0.00 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 40 6.77 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights AGNC Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGNC Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 72.5% respectively. Competitively, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.