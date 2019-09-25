Reviewing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB)’s and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s results

As REIT – Residential businesses, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.56 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -10.46 N/A 0.13 85.41

In table 1 we can see AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average price target of $12.5, with potential upside of 15.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 63.5%. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats AGNC Investment Corp.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.