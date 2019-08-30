Reviewing AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 74.92 N/A -0.41 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 141 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tableau Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $154.33 average target price and a -8.97% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.