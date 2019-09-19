Reviewing AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

We are contrasting AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 70.67 N/A -0.41 0.00 SAP SE 123 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 demonstrates AGM Group Holdings Inc. and SAP SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and SAP SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

SAP SE on the other hand boasts of a $152.33 average target price and a 27.28% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 5.1% of SAP SE shares. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 60.57%. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of SAP SE shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while SAP SE had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SAP SE beats AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.