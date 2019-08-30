Reviewing AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 74.92 N/A -0.41 0.00 Qualys Inc. 86 10.19 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Qualys Inc. is $94.5, which is potential 18.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.49% and 89%. About 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Qualys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.