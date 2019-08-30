Reviewing AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

We are comparing AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 68.63 N/A -0.41 0.00 Intuit Inc. 259 10.92 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 highlights AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential upside is 0.87% and its consensus target price is $289.44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Intuit Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.