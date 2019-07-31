Reviewing AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 20 65.38 N/A -0.21 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 49 9.65 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.