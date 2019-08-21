Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 25.05 N/A -5.99 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.