Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

We are comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 135,076,195.48% -48.2% -38.6% Vericel Corporation 227,211,302.21% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 33.97% at a $45 consensus price target. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 73.91% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the data shown earlier, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89%. Insiders held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.