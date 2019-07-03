Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|23.92
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.24
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$75 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.90%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.