Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.92 N/A -5.99 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.24 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.