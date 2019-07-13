Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.62 N/A -5.99 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, and a 65.93% upside potential. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $136.14, with potential upside of 78.01%. Based on the results given earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.