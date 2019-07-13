Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|22.62
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|103
|2.09
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk & Volatility
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, and a 65.93% upside potential. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $136.14, with potential upside of 78.01%. Based on the results given earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.