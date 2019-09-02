Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 21.93 N/A -5.99 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.17 beta means Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.