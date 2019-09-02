Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|53
|21.93
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|43.39
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.17 beta means Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
