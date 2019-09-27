Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39 -0.13 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,186,528.50% -48.2% -38.6% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 966,751,798.31% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$45 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.31%. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 173.14% and its average target price is $9. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.