Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 21.95 N/A -5.99 0.00 NextCure Inc. 22 307.91 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.51% and an $45 consensus target price. Competitively NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 16.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.