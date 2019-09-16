Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|51
|21.95
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|22
|307.91
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.51% and an $45 consensus target price. Competitively NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 16.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NextCure Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.