Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 19.66 N/A -5.99 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta and it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a 32.31% upside potential. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 357.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.