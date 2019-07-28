Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.10 N/A -5.99 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, and a 64.51% upside potential. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 average price target and a -26.06% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.