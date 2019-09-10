Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 21.42 N/A -5.99 0.00 Allakos Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.