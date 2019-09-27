Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39 -0.13 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 132,500,000.00% -48.2% -38.6% Akari Therapeutics Plc 461,659,251.50% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta and it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 32.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.