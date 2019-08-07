Reviewing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 23.50 N/A -5.99 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.46% at a $75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.