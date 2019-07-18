Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 20 3.94 N/A -0.51 0.00 Twilio Inc. 125 24.27 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agilysys Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Agilysys Inc.’s upside potential is 8.56% at a $25.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 5.50% and its consensus price target is $152.89. The information presented earlier suggests that Agilysys Inc. looks more robust than Twilio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agilysys Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 66.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats Twilio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.