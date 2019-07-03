Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s results

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 19 3.71 N/A -0.51 0.00 SVMK Inc. 15 8.40 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and SVMK Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, SVMK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Agilysys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Agilysys Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agilysys Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, and a 14.81% upside potential. SVMK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 21.36% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SVMK Inc. appears more favorable than Agilysys Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Agilysys Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SVMK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SVMK Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Agilysys Inc. beats SVMK Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.