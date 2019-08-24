Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)’s results

As Application Software companies, Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.43 N/A -0.56 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 30 7.94 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agilysys Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. Its rival Pluralsight Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Agilysys Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Agilysys Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, and a -6.22% downside potential. Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 92.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Pluralsight Inc. appears more favorable than Agilysys Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares and 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares. 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was more bullish than Pluralsight Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.