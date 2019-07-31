Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agilysys Inc. has 73.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Agilysys Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Agilysys Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -6.10% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Agilysys Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Agilysys Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

With average target price of $25.5, Agilysys Inc. has a potential upside of 5.59%. The potential upside of the peers is 134.87%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Agilysys Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Agilysys Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Agilysys Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Agilysys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Agilysys Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.