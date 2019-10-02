Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

Since Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 27 -10.72 18.16M -0.56 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.53M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 67,685,426.76% -9.3% -6.1% Ideanomics Inc. 4,005,501,222.49% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, Ideanomics Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agilysys Inc. has a 3.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agilysys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 3.3%. About 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was more bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.