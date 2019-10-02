Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

Both Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 27 -10.72 18.16M -0.56 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 53 8.40 89.65M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agilysys Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agilysys Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 67,685,426.76% -9.3% -6.1% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 168,009,745.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Agilysys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Agilysys Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 3.13%. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $61.75, while its potential upside is 25.18%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Agilysys Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agilysys Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 79.9%. Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was more bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.