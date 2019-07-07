Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 19 3.77 N/A -0.51 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agilysys Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$25.5 is Agilysys Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.83%. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Limited’s consensus price target is $9.7, while its potential upside is 90.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aurora Mobile Limited seems more appealing than Agilysys Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agilysys Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 7%. Insiders held 2% of Agilysys Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03% Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was more bullish than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.