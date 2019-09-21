Reviewing Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s results

Both Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 23 4.57 N/A -0.56 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 94 14.90 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 highlights Agilysys Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agilysys Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Agilysys Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, AppFolio Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agilysys Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agilysys Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.99% and an $25.5 average target price. Meanwhile, AppFolio Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential downside is -36.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Agilysys Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 72.8% respectively. Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.