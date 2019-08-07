Reviewing Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 75 4.26 N/A 3.53 19.69 OpGen Inc. 1 1.76 N/A -1.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agilent Technologies Inc. and OpGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agilent Technologies Inc. and OpGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8% OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7%

Volatility and Risk

Agilent Technologies Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. Competitively, OpGen Inc.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. are 3.4 and 2.8. Competitively, OpGen Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OpGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. and OpGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 29.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $87.33. Meanwhile, OpGen Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 1,830.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that OpGen Inc. looks more robust than Agilent Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares and 13.4% of OpGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of OpGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while OpGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors OpGen Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.