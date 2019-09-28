Reviewing Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC)’s results

Both Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 73 2.34 308.47M 3.53 19.69 National Research Corporation 63 0.00 17.21M 1.14 59.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Agilent Technologies Inc. and National Research Corporation. National Research Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Agilent Technologies Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than National Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Agilent Technologies Inc. and National Research Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 422,156,835.91% 23.2% 12.8% National Research Corporation 27,378,300.99% 124.9% 29.1%

Risk & Volatility

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Research Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival National Research Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Agilent Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Research Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilent Technologies Inc. and National Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 35.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, National Research Corporation has 20.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. was less bullish than National Research Corporation.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors National Research Corporation.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.