Reviewing Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s results

Both Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 75 4.42 N/A 3.53 19.69 Natera Inc. 21 7.68 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Agilent Technologies Inc. and Natera Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Risk and Volatility

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Natera Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Natera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Agilent Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Natera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agilent Technologies Inc. and Natera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 28.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $87.33. On the other hand, Natera Inc.’s potential downside is -6.50% and its consensus price target is $25.33. Based on the data delivered earlier, Agilent Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Natera Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares and 88.8% of Natera Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Natera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Natera Inc.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Natera Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.