Reviewing Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s results

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.62 N/A 3.53 19.69 Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 0.70 N/A -2.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bionano Genomics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agilent Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, and a 15.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 28.3% respectively. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance while Bionano Genomics Inc. has -50.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.