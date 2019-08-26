Reviewing Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s results

Both Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.24 N/A 3.53 19.69 Biocept Inc. 1 5.76 N/A -7.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agilent Technologies Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Risk and Volatility

Agilent Technologies Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. From a competition point of view, Biocept Inc. has a 1.92 beta which is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Biocept Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Agilent Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biocept Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agilent Technologies Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 28.44% for Agilent Technologies Inc. with average target price of $89.33. Biocept Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 212.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Biocept Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilent Technologies Inc. and Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biocept Inc.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biocept Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.