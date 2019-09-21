Reviewing Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)’s and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s results

Both Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 26 3.97 N/A 0.08 319.10

Table 1 demonstrates Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is $34.67, which is potential 27.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats Agile Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.