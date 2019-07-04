Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 82.32 N/A -0.21 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.